TrustSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.95 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00006284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $47.11 million and $2.95 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00239702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00091928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.01409390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00217213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,999,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,751,105 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

