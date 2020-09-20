TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 477.50 ($6.24).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TUI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TUI to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

LON TUI traded down GBX 12.60 ($0.16) on Friday, hitting GBX 295.40 ($3.86). The stock had a trading volume of 7,034,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,666. TUI has a one year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 1,090 ($14.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 324.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 375.77.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

