Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives GBX 47.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 46.70 ($0.61).

TLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 24 ($0.31) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of TLW stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 16.92 ($0.22). 14,974,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,819,492. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236.80 ($3.09). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a market cap of $238.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

