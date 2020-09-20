TurtleCoin (TRTL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.57 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 82,979,875,916 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

