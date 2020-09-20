Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 165,800 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.78% of Builders FirstSource worth $18,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 406,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,210,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.