Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $19,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.40.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $354.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $407.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

