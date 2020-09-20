U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.98. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

