U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report $5.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.65 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.38 billion to $22.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $23.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230,902 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

