UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €43.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.75 ($46.76).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €39.39 ($46.34) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.58. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

