UBS Group Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEI. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.23 ($72.04).

Shares of HEI opened at €54.00 ($63.53) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €52.01 and its 200 day moving average is €46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12-month high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion and a PE ratio of -4.75.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

