Ultimate Secure Cash Price Up 90.7% Over Last 7 Days (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $245,420.08 and $325.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 90.7% against the US dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

