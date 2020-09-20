Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $91.77.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $2,478,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $211,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,928 shares of company stock worth $12,657,369. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,081,000 after purchasing an additional 211,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,132,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,453,000 after acquiring an additional 89,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,166,000 after acquiring an additional 63,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

