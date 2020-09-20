Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post $315.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $311.50 million and the highest is $319.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $317.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMPQ. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Umpqua by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 15,432,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,215,000 after purchasing an additional 371,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,430,000 after acquiring an additional 658,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 673,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,527 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

