UNICORN Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $192.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 178.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $77,087.13 and $192.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00047658 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.