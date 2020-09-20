Upfiring (UFR) Trading 43.6% Lower This Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. Upfiring has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $90,645.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009088 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00089767 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00116359 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042194 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000410 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.