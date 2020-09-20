Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Update

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UPLD opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $266,760.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,964,534.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $137,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 537,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,334. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 16.5% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,470,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 208,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 91,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

