ValuEngine Downgrades Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.57.

EBS stock opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.42. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $744,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,548.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $4,109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,209,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,254,297.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,947,799 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 20.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

