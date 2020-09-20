ValuEngine Lowers IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised IGM Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $83.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 18.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.46. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $89.81.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $27,303.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.78 per share, with a total value of $1,823,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,589.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 193,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,662 and have sold 2,207 shares valued at $117,524. Corporate insiders own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

