ValuEngine Lowers Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lakeland Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $157.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -0.18.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $1,300,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,605.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

