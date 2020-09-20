ValuEngine Lowers MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $545.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $1,656,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $150,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at $928,743.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

