ValuEngine Upgrades Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BofA Securities upgraded Triton International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 30,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Triton International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.