ValuEngine Upgrades Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $481.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.64.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

