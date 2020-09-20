Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,300 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 433,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 24,982 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,121,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,242,000 after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $108.27 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $113.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.279 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

