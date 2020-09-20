Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 342,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

VTWO opened at $123.12 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $136.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,479,000 after acquiring an additional 83,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,936 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,702,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,174,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88,836 shares during the last quarter.

