Veles Market Cap Reaches $117,023.92 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Veles has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $117,023.92 and approximately $74,643.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,886.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.79 or 0.03414976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.02074130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00432030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00840056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00046781 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00522770 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,373,842 coins and its circulating supply is 1,263,949 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

