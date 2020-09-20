Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $765,615.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

