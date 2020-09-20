Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce sales of $28.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.53 million and the highest is $29.00 million. Vericel posted sales of $30.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $119.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.28 million to $122.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $175.85 million, with estimates ranging from $158.99 million to $185.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $221,412.51. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vericel by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vericel by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,574. Vericel has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $865.18 million, a PE ratio of -1,912.00 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

