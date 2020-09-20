Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.17.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of VCEL opened at $19.12 on Thursday. Vericel has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,912.00 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $221,412.51. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,252,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 568,911 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1,431.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 546,625 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 725,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 439,482 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.