VeriCoin (VRC) Price Tops $0.0371

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $146,584.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00043611 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,916.49 or 1.00131381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001816 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00166798 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000680 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,069,020 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

