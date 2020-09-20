Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,233,840.00 in Stock

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.64, for a total value of $1,233,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,145,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,201,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $1,241,040.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total value of $1,214,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $1,263,180.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $204.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.43. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Verisign by 14.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 19.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 540,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,273,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 1,195.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 130,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after acquiring an additional 119,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 197.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

