Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Short Interest Down 13.4% in August

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $1,263,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 913,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,322,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $1,000,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,674,011.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,111 shares of company stock worth $16,830,045. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisign by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Verisign by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Verisign by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Verisign stock opened at $204.68 on Friday. Verisign has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.93 and a 200 day moving average of $202.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Verisign will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

