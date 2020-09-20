Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

VET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

NYSE VET traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,422. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $479.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.