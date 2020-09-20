ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities downgraded ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.30.

VIAC stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markston International LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,131,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

