Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given New $15.50 Price Target at CIBC

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTMNF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Victoria Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Victoria Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Victoria Gold to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Victoria Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Shares of FTMNF opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Victoria Gold has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $10.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

