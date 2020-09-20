Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $21.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 115,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 18.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. 95,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,040. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

