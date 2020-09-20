Virtacoin Hits Market Cap of $1,257.00 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Virtacoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Virtacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtacoin has a total market cap of $1,257.00 and $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin Coin Profile

VTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

