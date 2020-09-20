Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) Receives €29.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.74 ($34.99).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

EPA VIV traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during trading on Friday, reaching €23.84 ($28.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,272,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.91.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

