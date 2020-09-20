Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.77 Million

Brokerages expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to report $240.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $187.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $804.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $993.60 million, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $3,358,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Voya Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $970,000.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $47.70. 2,127,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,526. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

