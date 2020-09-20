Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. 2,127,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,526. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 83.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,253,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 64.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,696 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Voya Financial by 42.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,212,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Voya Financial by 268.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Voya Financial by 1,626.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 619,247 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.