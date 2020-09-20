Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. 2,127,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,526. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 83.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,253,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 64.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,696 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Voya Financial by 42.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,212,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Voya Financial by 268.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Voya Financial by 1,626.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 619,247 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.