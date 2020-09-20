Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VYGR. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

VYGR opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $434.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 340,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after buying an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 196,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

