Vroom Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NYSE:VRM)

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Vroom in a report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

VRM stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. Vroom has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,563,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,821,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000.

About Vroom

There is no company description available for Vroom Inc

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.