Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Waitr in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waitr has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.67.

WTRH stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Waitr has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Waitr will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Waitr by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

