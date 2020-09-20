Wells Fargo & Company Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $565.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $565.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NOW. Bank of America lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. OTR Global lowered ServiceNow to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $436.92.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $453.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.98. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $501.82. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 123.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total transaction of $11,893,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,254.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $663,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,786 shares of company stock worth $45,048,758 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 165,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,667,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

