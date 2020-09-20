Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 139,051 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Western Digital by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1,338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of WDC opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

