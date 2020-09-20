Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) PT Lowered to $1.30 at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $1.40 to $1.30 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WFSTF. CIBC boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.20 to $1.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of WFSTF stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

