Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$1.30 at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

WEF stock opened at C$1.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $401.46 million and a P/E ratio of -6.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.89. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$1.43.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$256.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

