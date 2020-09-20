Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WPRT opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $307.93 million, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.86. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

