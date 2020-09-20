WeTrust Reaches Market Cap of $796,917.21 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. WeTrust has a market cap of $796,917.21 and $1,177.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043969 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042567 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.12 or 0.04396084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034262 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

