Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) versus Workiva (OTCMKTS:WK) Head-To-Head Review

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Workiva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $20.77 million 2.44 $1.35 million N/A N/A Workiva $297.89 million 9.12 -$48.13 million ($0.97) -58.65

Where Food Comes From has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workiva.

Risk & Volatility

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Where Food Comes From and Workiva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Workiva 1 2 3 0 2.33

Workiva has a consensus target price of $58.17, suggesting a potential upside of 2.24%. Given Workiva’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Workiva is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 6.11% 10.60% 6.59% Workiva -19.34% -79.60% -8.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Workiva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education. The company also sells hardware; and develops software and provides services related to sustainability measurement and benchmarking, traceability, verification, and certification to the food and agriculture industries. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

