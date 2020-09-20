WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $62.46 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $62.46 million and $28,860.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009134 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, EXX, Bittrex and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

